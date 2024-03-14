Marks & Spencer appoints former Hunkemöller exec as lingerie director

British department store giant Marks & Spencer has announced the appointment of Charlotte Davies as its new lingerie director.

Davies will succeed Laura Charles, who is retiring from the position after 10 years of driving the company’s “market-leading lingerie category”, as noted in an official announcement of the retailer’s LinkedIn.

The appointment marks a return for Davies, who had initially left Marks & Spencer in 2008 after serving as head of buying for four years.

She went on to become buying director for Hunkemöller International before becoming the Dutch lingerie retailer’s chief product officer in June 2022.

Marks & Spencer is one of the market leaders in the UK’s lingerie industry, offering extensive size ranges and a slew of bra fitting technology and services across its retail network.

In a bid to further grow the category, the company has set about on various celebrity partnerships, including the most recent with Davina McCall, and an expansion of its diversity offerings, as seen in the launch of its growing neutrals range.