Marks & Spencer appoints new virtual merchandising boss

Marks & Spencer has appointed Ben Wittmann as its new head of virtual merchandising.

Wittmann, who will start the new role in August, is currently senior director of omnichannel marketing and visual merchandising for Gap Europe and has previously worked at a number of fashion retailers including Zara, Selfridges, Topshop and Banana Republic.

In his new role, Wittmann will focus on “developing a world-class visual customer experience” in partnership with store design and brand marketing.

Additionally, Marks & Spencer confirmed that Anna Braithwaite, who earlier this year was announced as the new director of clothing and home marketing, will begin on June 14.

In her new position, she will focus on “quality, style and trusted value” with emphasis on Marks & Spencer’s hero categories such as denim as well as opportunities for growth such as kidswear and casualwear.

This latest news comes just days after Marks & Spencer announced a reshuffle of its management team as part of the next phase of its Never the Same Again transformation strategy.

The changes included the appointment of Marks & Spencer chief transformation and strategy director Katie Bickerstaffe and managing director of Marks & Spencer’s Food division Stuart Machin as new joint chief operating officers.

A Marks & Spencer spokesperson said in a statement: “Our Never the Same Again programme is about being more relevant, more often to our customers, and to support these efforts we’re excited to have great new talent joining our team including our new director of clothing and home marketing Anna Braithwaite, who will now start in June, and Ben Wittmann who will join as head of store experience.

“Ben brings great expertise from working around the world with Gap and will lead how we visually present ourselves to our customers - showing up with energy, confidence and style.”