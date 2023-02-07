MatchesFashion appoints executive creative director

Luxury fashion platform MatchesFashion has named John Mooney as its executive creative director, as chief executive Nick Beighton strengthens his executive team.

In a statement, MatchesFashion said that Mooney would be responsible for all creative output across the organisation across all touch points.

Mooney joins the business from Asos, where he served as global brand creative director. At Asos, he was responsible for building the in-house menswear clothing line and design team, expanding the small menswear team to more than 35 designers in the first few years. After growing the design range to over 30,000 styles per season, Mooney took on the additional responsibility of the brand’s studio operations and creative output. In 2017, he became the brand’s first-ever global brand creative director, extending his responsibilities to include all aspects of Asos’ creative.

Commenting on his appointment, Mooney said in a statement: “I’m super excited to be joining MatchesFashion in my capacity at executive creative director. I am looking forward to exploring, developing and renewing the brands creative strategy using my skill and knowledge to create a recognisable and differentiated identity for the MatchesFashion brand harnessing the creative power of the team and fully utilising the suite of platforms available to us.”

Nick Beighton, chief executive of MatchesFashion, added: “John is a fantastic addition to lead our creative teams and I am looking forward to working together. We remain focused on our ambition to be the luxury destination for customers in the world. John brings a depth of experience and leadership that will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth.”