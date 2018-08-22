Members of the Hermès family have their home broken into

Two hooded individuals broke into the holiday home of two members of the Hermès family, which owns the eponymous luxury label, last Monday night, according to French newspaper Paris Normandy. The two victims, who are both over 80 years old, were sleeping when the house invaded, at about 3 in the morning. They were held hostage for about an hour, during which the attackers stole cash and jewelry.

The police of La Gaillarde, the small town in Normandy, France, where the house is located, said the burglars were “looking for information”, especially about the couple’s Parisian home, where they spend most of their time.

Hermès was founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès. The 5th generation of the Hermès family is comprised of 17 members, who all lead rather private lives.