Menswear creative director Kim Jones to leave Louis Vuitton after seven years

Louis Vuitton is losing one of its long-term artistic visions. After serving the French fashion house for seven years, Kim Jones is officially set to leave the lifestyle brand. Louis Vuitton announced this in a press release.

Jones will leave his role as men's artistic director this week. He will show his last collection for the fashion house Thursday in Paris. “It has been a huge privilege to work with Kim,” said Michael Burke, Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer, in a press release of his departure. “All of us who have been fortunate to work with Kim wish him continued success in his next venture.”

Currently, there is no public statement on why Jones left, although there is speculation that he could move to another elite fashion house. Although nothing is confirmed, there is a possibility that he may work with Burberry, as reported by Business of Fashion. If he does move to another fashion house, it seems that there will be no ill-will towards the designer coming from Louis Vuitton, in reference to Burke's statement of wishing Jones "continued success."

After being recruited by Louis Vuitton for menswear design in 2011, Jones ultimately helped shaped the vision and creative flow of the brand for the next following years. With Jones' work, he took control of one of the ready-to-wear label's main lines introducing an infusion of streetwear and luxury.

Under Jones' creative direction, Louis Vuitton sparked the highly controversial collaboration with New York-based label Supreme. The streetwear fashion brand was introduced into the prestigious fashion house at the Autumn/Winter 2017 collection show. Louis Vuitton then held various exclusive pop-up shops, including one in Los Angeles that fared well. He worked to create unique, engaging looks as well as sparked several collaborations for the fashion house.

Following this news, Louis Vuitton has yet to name a successor or plans for a replacement. Both Louis Vuitton and Jones could not be reached immediately for comment.

Photo credit: Patrick Kovarik / AFP