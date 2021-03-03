Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings names new chief information officer

Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings has named Alejandro Martinez-Galindo as the group’s new chief information officer (CIO), effective March 8.

Martinez-Galindo has held executive roles across various industries including retail, automotive and pharmaceutical.

Most recently, he was CIO at Walgreens, where he spearheaded a comprehensive transformation of the US retailer’s digital platform.

Earlier in his career, Martinez-Galindo held several CIO roles at General Motors in Latin America, EMEA, North America, and Europe.

He succeeds Dave Kardesh, who is retiring, and will report to executive vice president and chief operating officer Thomas Edwards.

“Alejandro brings significant experience leading global retail digital transformations, large-scale enterprise systems implementations and data analytics innovation,” Edwards said in a release.

“His strong track record over a broad range of industries and focus on driving business results will help accelerate Capri Holdings continued digital and e-commerce evolution.”

Martinez-Galindo said: “Building on the dramatic increase in consumer engagement Capri’s luxury brands are currently experiencing, I believe there is a unique opportunity to accelerate this trend leveraging the convergence of technology and customer experience across all touchpoints.”

Capri Holdings beat Q3 earnings estimates last month, reporting net income of 179 million dollars, a 14.8 percent drop compared to 2019.

The luxury fashion group, which also owns brands Jimmy Choo and Versace, saw total revenue fall 17.1 percent to 1.3 billion dollars during the quarter, a sequential improvement on the 23 percent drop it saw in the second quarter.