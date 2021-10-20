Missguided appoints new chief digital officer

Missguided has appointed Nick Thomas as chief digital and commercial officer. According to LinkedIn, Thomas joined the UK fashion retailer last month. He joins from Holland & Barret, where he has been chief digital officer since 2019.

In his new role, Thomas will be responsible for overseeing the fast fashion company’s e-commerce, digital marketing, operations and trading functions.

It comes amid rumours that sportswear retailer JD Sports is looking to acquire Missguided.

According to Sky News report last month, JD Sports is considering acquiring a controlling interest in the trend-led e-commerce brand.

Back in April, it was reported that Missguided founder Nitin Passi was looking to sell a stake in the company in order to further its international growth.