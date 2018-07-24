Moda Operandi appoints new CEO

Moda Operandi, the online retailer which allows for consumers to preorder outfits straight from the runway, has announced the appointment of Ganesh Srivats to the role of CEO, effective August 1. Srivats will be succeeding Deborah Nicodemus, who occupied the post of Moda Operandi’s CEO for five years, to dedicate herself to philanthropy projects. She will continue to be a close advisor to the company.

Srivats is joining Moda Operandi from Tesla, where he was the Vice President in charge of developing the North American and EMEA markets. Prior to working at Tesla, he served 10 years at Burberry. His last role in the British label was Senior President of Retail for the Americas.

“Ganesh is a proven leader who can deliver deep luxury market expertise along with a passion for our business,” said Lauren Santo Domingo, founder of Moda Operandi, in a statement. “I am excited to be coming back to the fashion industry”, added Srivats.

“It has been a tremendous experience to serve as the CEO of Moda Operandi for the last five years. We have grown the team to 300 people and successfully launched new business categories, including fine jewelry, occasion wear, menswear and home”, said Nicodemus. “The Board and I are confident that Ganesh is the perfect leader for the next phase of Moda Operandi as I pursue my passion for philanthropy while continuing to advise the company and team.”

Moda Operandi’s rapid expansion led the company to secure 165 million US dollars in growth capital from C Ventures, K11 and Apax Digital in 2017. Since its launch in 2011, the company has raised a total of 297 million dollars in funding.