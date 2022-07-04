Moda Operandi taps new director of women's ready-to-wear

Luxury fashion e-tailer Moda Operandi has promoted Marc Rofsky to the role of director of women's ready-to-wear.

In his new role, Rofsky will be tasked with overseeing the New York-based company’s entire ready-to-wear portfolio, across designer, evening, contemporary, resort, denim, and ski categories.

He will also be in charge of merchandising strategy, portfolio management, new brand acquisition, as well as developing exclusive capsules and special projects for the ready-to-wear division.

Rofsky joined Moda Operandi in July 2021 as a senior buyer. Prior to that, he was the director of wholesale at Italian luxury label Valentino.

Earlier in his career, he held buying positions at Barneys New York, Bloomingdale’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

“We are thrilled to promote Marc Rofsky to the role of director of women’s ready-to-wear,” said Moda Operandi’s chief merchandising officer April Hennig in a statement.

Hennig described Rofsky as a “uniquely talented merchant with an innate passion for product and strong business acumen”.

She said his “sharp eye for fashion and deep experience in luxury retail will be instrumental in helping us drive our apparel strategy forward during this exciting time at Moda Operandi”.

Rofsky’s promotion follows the departure of Lisa Ruffle.

Tiernan Cowing, who joins Moda Operandi from luxury fashion retailer Kirna Zabête, will succeed Rofsky as senior buyer of designer ready-to-wear.