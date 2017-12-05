Mugler names Casey Cadwallader as artistic director

David Koma's replacement at Mugler has been named, and he's none other than Casey Cadwallader. The young man might not be a household name yet, but he has quite the impressive résumé. Cadwallader graduated from Cornell with a degree in architecture, and although he didn't go to a top fashion design school, like Parsons or Central Saint Martins, he's worked for reputable fashion houses including TSE, Narciso Rodriguez, Loewe and J. Mendel. He previously served as the design director for Acne Studio's pre-collections up until his new appointment at Mugler.

I am honored to be named Artistic Director of Mugler. @muglerofficial #mugler photo @arnaudlajeunie A post shared by casey cadwallader (@cadwallader) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:18am PST

“The Clarins Group are very happy to welcome Casey Cadwallader to Mugler,” said Sandrine Groslier, president of the Clarins Fragrance Group, Mugler Fashion and Fragrance, in a statement. “His determination and unique sensitivity to Mugler's artistic and experimental heritage will enable us to pursue the renewal of the house in the long term. We are confident that his personal vision and talent will position Mugler amongst the most sought after avant-garde fashion brands of today.”

Mugler names former Acne Studio pre-collection designer as artistic director

Cadwallader is expected to usher Mugler into a whole new era. The brand's founder Thierry Mugler made the label famous for haute couture style designs and cinched waists. Cadwallader's predecessors, including both Koma and current Diesel artistic director Nicola Formichetti scaled back on the couture style approach to the brand and made it more evening wear style and approachable. Cadwallader, on the other hand, if his pre-collections for Acne Studio are any indication, could bring in a lot more color, relaxed silhouettes, and street style trends.

While Mugler, formerly Thierry Mugler named after the founder, was once one of the most revered fashion houses of the eighties and nineties, they haven't quite seen that level of acclaim since then. Cadwallader could be the designer to help the brand increase its demand, and even bring in more millennial consumers. He has quite the task ahead of him, but given his experience and style, there's plenty of hope for Mugler's future.

Photo: via Mugler Facebook page