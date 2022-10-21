N Brown marketing chief exits amid business streamlining

N Brown marketing chief Kenyatte Nelson has left the business amid a broader streamlining of the British fashion e-tailer.

In a statement to Drapers, chief executive Steve Johnson confirmed Nelson’s exit, and praised him for having an “enormous influence on the creation of our unique brand propositions” during his time at the company.

Nelson joined N Brown in June 2019. He is currently a non-executive director at the British Retail Consortium, and earlier in his career worked as chief customer officer at Missguided, and as group marketing director at Shop DIrect.

The departure of Nelson comes as part of a broader streamlining at N Brown, which owns brands Simply Be and JD Williams.

“A core tenet of our strategy is the simplification of the business, and the executive team is no exception,” CEO Steve Johnson told Drapers.

He continued: “As part of this, we have made the decision to integrate the brand, marketing, creative services, customer insight and corporate communications functions into the retail division, under the leadership of our retail CEO, Sarah Welsh.”

Johnson said the move will create a “more agile operational structure”. He also said no other employees or roles will be impacted.