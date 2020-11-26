Net-A-Porter managing director steps down

Net-A-Porter managing director Nicola Brandolese has reportedly stepped down from the Italian fashion e-tailer after just one year in the role.

It is understood he exited the company last week, an anonymous source told Retail Gazette, though a reason for his departure was not given.

Brandolese joined Net-A-Porter in September 2019 from Italian footwear and apparel label Giuseppe Zanotti where he was CEO. In the role, he was in charge of day-to-day operations and overseeing the expansion of the group.