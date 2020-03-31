New Look appoints non-executive director

New Look has appointed Stuart MacKenzie to its board as a non-executive director, replacing John Gnodde who stepped down on 1 March.

MacKenzie has been the CEO of Ethos Private Equity since 2014 and has experience working with portfolio companies across various industries and all aspects of the private equity and venture capital value chain.

New Look non-executive chairman Alistair McGeorge said in a statement: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank John for his support and contribution to New Look over the last five years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

“I am delighted to welcome Stuart to the board. We look forward to working with him and benefitting from his expertise.”

The news comes as New Look, like numerous other fashion companies, struggles to cope with the impact of Covid-19. Last week, the retailer halted its production and requested a three-month rent holiday from its landlords to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on the business.