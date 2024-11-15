New Yorker boss Friedrich Knapp has died

Friedrich Knapp, the founder of German retailer New Yorker, has died at the age of 73.

"It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our owner and managing partner, who made New Yorker one of the world's leading fashion companies through his courageous and visionary actions. Mr. Knapp was a family man and a thoroughbred entrepreneur who achieved outstanding things both entrepreneurially and socially," said New Yorker managing directors Helene Steiner and Jonas Gnauck in a statement on Friday. "We will honor his memory and continue his life's work."

Succession regulated

Knapp has built a fashion empire of more than 1,200 stores in 47 countries, which has expanded in Germany and internationally until recently. Company boss Knapp has already arranged his successor.

"As a responsible family entrepreneur, Friedrich Knapp has also arranged for the succession of assets and management in the company after his death. The family is represented on the supervisory board by Friedrich Knapp's daughter, Sophie Knapp. She serves as deputy chairwoman," explains the company's supervisory board.

In addition, Jonas Gnauck has been part of the board since May and was considered a close confidant of Knapp.

The Braunschweiger Zeitung and Manager Magazin reported earlier that Knapp died on Friday night at the age of 73. They had a condolence message that had already been sent to employees of the Braunschweig-based fashion chain.

Editor's note: This post was updated with content from a New Yorker message at 5:38 p.m. on November 15, 2024.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.