Next Level Apparel appoints new VP of marketing

Blank apparel provider Next Level Apparel has announced the appointment of Torin Rea as its new vice president of marketing.

In his new position, Rea will oversee Next Level Apparel's marketing efforts, drive brand awareness, and develop innovative strategies, the company said Tuesday.

He joins from apparel business Careismatic Brands, where he spent the past eight years, most recently serving as vice president of retail marketing.

“Torin's extensive experience and demonstrated success in marketing strategy make him an ideal fit for our organization,” Next Level Apparel president Michael Alexander said in a statement.

“We are confident that his vision and leadership will further enhance our brand presence and drive our business to new heights,” he said.

Rea commented: “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Next Level Apparel to strengthen our brand, connect with our customers on a deeper level, and drive growth in the competitive apparel market.”