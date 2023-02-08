Next taps new executive director

High street retailer Next has named Jeremy Stakol as a new executive director, effective April 3.

He will take on the role of group investments, acquisitions, and third-party brands director.

Stakol was appointed as managing director of fashion and cosmetic retailer Lipsy in 2004, and following its acquisition in 2008 held the same position at parent Next.

In his new position, Stakol will oversee investments and acquisitions in third-party brands.

His responsibilities also include the promotion of Total Platform to potential new clients; the sale of all third-party fashion brands on next.co.uk; the development of Lipsy along with other wholly owned non-Next brands; and the overseas wholesale, franchise, and licencing of Next branded stock.