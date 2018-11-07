Nike appoints two new executives for Asia Pacific, Latin America and Global Sales

Nike Inc has announced two moves within its management team. Carl Grebert, the current Vice President and General Manager of the Global Jordan Brand, will become Nike’s new Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Latin America (APLA), effective December 1. He will be succeeding Ann Hebert, who is set to move to the role of Vice President, Global Sales.

“Carl and Ann are both seasoned Nike veterans who will continue to drive growth and accelerate our consumer direct offense. We are well positioned for the future with their leadership”, said Elliott Hill, Nike’s President of Consumer and Marketplace, whom both of them will report to.

Hebert, who led APLA for two-and-a-half of her 23 years in the company, was responsible for integrating Nike Japan into the region and consistently growing the business. Prior to this role, she was Vice President of Nike’s Global Direct Partner business and Vice President, North America Sales.

Prior to his role with Jordan, Grebert was Global Vice President, General Manager of Young Athletes for more than two years. Before that, he held the position of Vice President, General Manager of Nike Japan.