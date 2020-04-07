Nordstrom appoints two new board members

US luxury department store chain Nordstrom has announced the appointment of Jim Donald and Mark J. Tritton to its board of directors.

Donald has spent his career working in the retail, food and hospitality industries, holding CEO positions at coffee chain Starbucks, Extended Stay America, Inc, and Haggen.

Tritton is currently president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond and has held positions as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target, and as executive vice president and president of Nordstrom Product Group.

“We're pleased to welcome both Jim and Mark to the Nordstrom Board of Directors. Their wealth of knowledge and experience in the retail sector will be invaluable as we look toward the future and how we can continue to evolve and improve the customer experience," Brad Smith, chairman of the Nordstrom Board, said in a statement.

“We're fortunate to be able to leverage Mark's previous brand, consumer behavior and operational experience at Nordstrom and as a leader with some of the world's most respected brands. Jim's proven track record of leading large companies through complex and challenging environments is also valued, especially during this unprecedented moment in time.”