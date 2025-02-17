Orla Kiely appoints chief commercial officer to drive growth

Irish heritage fashion and lifestyle brand Orla Kiely has appointed luxury retail specialist Jalil Rahman as chief commercial officer (CCO) to drive the brand’s next stage of strategic growth.

Rahman joins Orla Kiely from luxury conglomerate Richemont Group, where he served as director of business development, spearheading the launch of a new start-up luxury brand. He has also held senior roles at Liberty across brand partnerships and licensing.

As CCO, Rahman has been tasked with focusing on driving strategic growth for Orla Kiely globally, expanding its customer base while maintaining the balance of art and commerce, which is central to the brand.

His appointment follows a strong year of sales, boosted by Q4 sales figures, which grew 13 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Dermott Rowan, managing director and co-owner of Orla Kiely, said in a statement: “Bringing Jalil, with his years of experience working with heritage design and luxury brands, onto the team marks a new chapter for the business, as we continue to invest in our people and grow the business.

“We look forward to increasing our global reach as the brand continues to go from strength to strength.”

Commenting on his new role, Rahman added: “It is a pleasure to be joining such an innovative, design-led team. Orla Kiely has a strong heritage, which I’m excited to protect and leverage while expanding our audience and meeting the demands of a changing market.

“We’re taking the brand into its next phase - one which will be stronger than ever.”

Orla Kiely, founded in 1995, is run by designer Orla Kiely and her husband and business partner Dermott Rowan and has become known for its mid-century designs and nostalgic, joyful patterns, including its iconic stem leaf print. Its retro-inspired prints can be seen across bags, accessories, homeware and textiles.