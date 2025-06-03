Pacsun hires new vice president of HR

US fashion retailer Pacsun has appointed Rachel Donahue as its new vice president of human resources.

Donahue joins Pacsun on June 3 and brings with her more than two decades of experience leading people strategy across respected retail and fashion brands. In her new role, Donahue will oversee all aspects of human resources at Pacsun, including talent development, organisational effectiveness, and employee engagement.

Most recently, Donahue served as vice president of people and culture at Aritzia, where she was responsible for talent management, executive development, and shaping the company’s inclusive, high-performance culture.

Her prior experience includes senior HR roles at Saks, Tory Burch, and Macy’s, where she supported company-wide transformation initiatives and helped teams navigate periods of rapid change and growth.