Pandora announces leadership change: Berta de Pablos-Barbier to succeed Alexander Lacik

Danish jewellery retailer Pandora A/S is appointing a new CEO. On Tuesday, the retailer announced that CEO and president Alexander Lacik, who has led the group since 2019, will step down during the upcoming annual general meeting on March 11, 2026.

His successor has already been found internally. According to the group, chief marketing officer (CMO) Berta de Pablos-Barbier is set to take over Lacik's previous roles. Her task will be to continue the company's “steady strategic evolution”, building on the “strong results” recently achieved under Lacik's leadership.

Designated CEO moved from LVMH to Pandora in 2024

The designated group CEO joined Pandora as CMO in November 2024. According to the company, the Spaniard has 30 years of leadership experience with international companies in the luxury and consumer goods sectors. From 2020 to 2024, she led the champagne brand Moët & Chandon, which belongs to the French luxury goods group LVMH, as president and CEO. Previously, she had worked for Mars, Lacoste and Boucheron.

Chairman Peter Ruzicka explained the personnel decision: “The board of directors is very pleased that Berta de Pablos-Barbier will be the next CEO of Pandora. We brought her on board as a potential CEO candidate together with Alexander Lacik, and during our search, she emerged as the clear number one,” he explained in a statement. “She is a visionary leader with great analytical skills and a perfect blend of experience from top brands in the luxury, fashion and consumer goods sectors.”

“She is the right person to drive our continued growth, and I am pleased that we can maintain our strategic focus and our momentum during this smooth and orderly leadership transition,” Ruzicka concluded.