Poshmark appoints Jenny Ming to board of directors

Social commerce platform Poshmark has appointed Jenny Ming, former chief executive and president of Charlotte Russe, to its board of directors.

Ming is the seventh member of Poshmark's board of directors, joining Manish Chandra, founder and chief executive of Poshmark; Navin Chaddha, managing director at Mayfield; Hans Tung, managing partner at GGV Capital; John Marren, senior managing director, North America at Temasek; Jeff Epstein, former chief financial officer of Oracle and DoubleClick; and businesswoman and tennis champion, Serena Williams.

The expansion of its board of directors is part of its strategy to “propel the company into the next era of retail e-commerce,” said the peer-to-peer second-hand e-tailer in a statement.

"We're incredibly proud of the board we've built at Poshmark. Each member contributes a unique perspective that will help us scale our community of shoppers and sellers," said Manish Chandra, founder and chief executive of Poshmark. "Jenny Ming will be instrumental as we continue to diversify our social commerce platform and expand our retail and geographical footprint.”

A veteran retail executive, Ming brings “deep retail leadership experience.” explained Poshmark, as she led clothing retailer Charlotte Russe for nine years and held leadership positions at Gap and Barneys New York, and helped launch Old Navy in 1994. Ming also sits on the board of Levi's and Paper Source.

Commenting on her appointment, Ming said: "Poshmark has built an incredible community of empowered entrepreneurs, stylists and shoppers who represent a new era of online commerce.

"This company is at a pivotal moment of growth, and I look forward to working with the entire team to support and foster the company's vibrant community at scale.”

Since launching in 2011, Poshmark has built a social shopping community with five million Seller Stylists helping 50 million users discover items they love from over 75 million listings. In recent months the company has moved beyond fashion and accessories with the launch of its Home Market, allowing consumers to list and sell their home decor items across a variety of categories.