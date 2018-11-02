Post Malone's new Crocs line sells out in hours

Love them or hate them, Crocs are here to stay, and if the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog is anything to go by, the brand's future looks bright. Multi-platinum-recording artist and self-confessed Croc enthusiast Post Malone today launched his collaboration with the US footwear brand, and the line sold out in just hours.

The PostMalone x Crocs Dimitri Clog is described as a “new take on the iconic Classic Clog,” boasting six custom-designed Jibbitz charms, recreations of his iconic “Stay Away” tattoo and his ‘Posty Co’ logo. The limited-edition line is selling for 59.99 US dollars.

“If you like something, go get it," Post Malone said in a statement. "I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

“Amidst his record-setting year, when Post tweeted ‘U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs’, that really got our attention,” said Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Terence Reilly in a statement. “Post Malone is a beloved creator and represents what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes, so collaborating on product design is special. We’re thrilled with how the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog turned out and excited about what’s to come. Stay tuned.”

u can tell a lot about a man by the jibbits on his crocs — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) June 6, 2018

The launch of the line comes as the second year of Crocs’ ‘Come As You Are’ campaign draws to an end.

Photos courtesy of the brand