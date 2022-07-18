Puma signs Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah

Sportswear giant Puma has revealed it has signed a deal with five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The runner will be joining Puma from Nike, a company she has been associated with for almost her entire career.

“We are thrilled that Elaine has chosen to join the Puma family,” said Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden, in a release. “With her speed she embodies everything we stand for as a brand.”

Gulden went on to note that Thompson-Herah ran the second-fastest time in women’s history last year, only 0.05 seconds away from beating the world record. The CEO said that the Puma brand hopes to help the 30-year-old achieve her goal while wearing its products.

Thompson-Herah will be joining Jamaican compatriot Usain Bolt as a Puma ambassador.

The new deal also builds on the company’s relationship with the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, which it has sponsored since 2002.

“Puma just felt like the right fit, a company that has been working with the world’s fastest man for decades,” said the runner.

She continued: “I’m excited to be part of such an elite group and can’t wait to get started. I really want to break the 100-metre world record. The current one has been undefeated for 34 years. Now is the time. I think there’s still a lot I can unleash.”