PVH appoints Amber McCann as chief communications officer

PVH Corp. has announced the appointment of Amber (McCasland) McCann as executive vice president and chief communications officer, effective April 6, 2023.

McCann, the company said in a statement, a highly experienced corporate communications executive, will lead all aspects of PVH’s global internal and external communications strategy and report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp.

Commenting on McCann’s appointment, Larsson said: “As we continue to execute the PVH+ Plan and move our Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands closer to the consumer than ever before, Amber’s expertise working with iconic brands on a global scale will help bring our vision to life for all stakeholders.”

The company added McCann joins PVH with extensive global retail and consumer experience, most recently as vice president of global brand and communications at Poshmark, where she guided the company’s global communications strategy through its IPO in 2021 and acquisition by Naver Corp. in 2023.

Previously she spent 10 years in senior communications roles at Levi Strauss & Co. where she led a strategy that helped position the company as an innovative and values-based leader, including leading communications efforts around the company’s strategy, execution and IPO. McCann also held positions at Gap, Inc. and Yahoo! earlier in her career.

“The PVH+ Plan is a compelling strategy that puts our consumer and brands at the centre of everything, and I am thrilled to partner with Stefan and the entire leadership team to realise this vision, accelerate growth, and win with consumers around the world,” added McCann.

McCann has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Technical Communication from Colorado State University. She was named to PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 in 2015.