Quiz CFO Gerard Sweeney steps down

Omni-channel fashion brand Quiz has announced the departure of its chief financial officer and company secretary Gerard (Gerry) Sweeney, after more than eight years with the group.

The company said that Sweeney will remain with the group until March 31, 2025.

Commenting on Sweeney’s resignation, Sheraz Ramzan, the company’s chief executive officer, said in a statement: "On behalf of everyone at Quiz I would like to thank Gerry for his commitment and valued input over the past eight years."

Before joining the company in September 2016 as CFO, Sweeney was group finance director at Robert Wiseman Dairies PLC where he worked for 15 years. After completing an accountancy degree he qualified as a chartered accountant when working with Arthur Andersen.

"After more than eight years in the role, I felt that now is the right time to step back and consider new opportunities. I firmly believe in Quiz's turnaround potential under Sheraz's leadership, and that the business will return to profitable growth," added Sweeney.