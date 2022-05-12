Revolution Beauty taps new finance chief

British cosmetics group Revolution Beauty has named Elizabeth Lake as its new chief financial officer.

Lake succeeds Andrew Clark who is exiting the business at the end of July after three years.

Incoming CFO Lake has more than 25 years of finance and commercial experience. She joins from AIM-listed Everyman Media Group, where she has been CFO since 2019.

Prior to that, she held various finance roles at big-name fashion companies including Hugo Boss and Marks & Spencer.

Lake described Revolution Beauty as a “fantastic business”, hailing its “impressive growth” and “clear strategy to further expand the business”.

She said: “Following recent acquisitions, and within a burgeoning global mass beauty market, Revolution Beauty's opportunity is bigger than ever, and I look forward to working with [CEO Adam Minto] and the team to continue to drive the business' growth.”

In its full-year trading update shared earlier this week, Revolution Beauty reported a 42 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to 194 million pounds, while its EBITDA jumped 73 percent to 22 million pounds.