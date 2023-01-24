Revolution Beauty taps new president for US business

British cosmetics and skincare company Revolution Beauty has named Sara Staniford as the new president of its US business.

Staniford has over 17 years of experience in the beauty sector, and was previously group retail director at Revolution Beauty London, during which time she oversaw the launch of five new categories for the wider group's portfolio.

Earlier in her career, she worked at L'Oréal, NYX Cosmetics, and Bobbi Brown.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be entrusted with the role of president of Revolution Beauty USA,” Staniford said in a release.

She continued: “Having been a part of the team since 2020, it’s been incredible to see the amount of growth the brand has achieved during my tenure.

“Across product innovation, continued retailer roll-outs and beyond, I am incredibly confident in the trajectory of Revolution Beauty’s growth within the USA under my leadership.”