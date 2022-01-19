Revolve appoints Oana Ruxandra to board of directors

US fashion group Revolve has appointed Oana Ruxandra to its board of directors, and audit and compensation committees.

Ruxandra is chief digital officer and executive vice president of business development at Warner Music Group.

She replaces Hadley Mullin on the board of directors. Mullin, who has been on the board since 2012, announced in January she would be stepping down.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oana to our board of directors as her impressive technology background nicely complements the experience and expertise of our existing board members,” said co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente.

Ruxandra commented: “I am excited to join the Revolve board and to contribute to the company’s next phase of growth.

“Revolve has done an outstanding job of deeply connecting its premium lifestyle brands with engaged consumers on digital channels globally. I see great potential to further build upon the momentum generated by their strong leadership team.”