Rumours of CEO change at Gucci: Is Francesca Bellettini taking the reins?

New Kering chief executive officer Luca de Meo is wasting no time restructuring the French luxury group. Following his official start date on Monday, September 2, a significant change at the helm of Gucci is already emerging.

As reported by trade media outlets such as Business of Fashion and Women’s Wear Daily, Gucci CEO Stefano Cantino is facing departure after only nine months in office.

Francesca Bellettini, currently Kering’s deputy chief executive officer with responsibility for brand development, is considered a potential successor. Further changes in top management are also expected in the near future, including the replacement of chief financial officer Alberto Valente.

Bellettini is no stranger to Kering. As CEO of Saint Laurent, she led the brand to almost six-fold revenue growth over more than a decade. This is one of the most successful transformations within the Kering portfolio.

She was also closely involved in the process of appointing and introducing creative director Demna Gvasalia, which should enable her to make a quick start at Gucci. Gvasalia will be giving the first insights into his creative vision for Gucci in Milan on September 23.

For the heritage brand, this would already be the third change in leadership since 2023. Cantino joined Gucci as deputy chief executive officer in May of that year and took over from Jean-François Palus on January 1, 2024. Palus had previously led the brand on an interim basis for two years.

FashionUnited has contacted Kering for comment.