Salomon names Guillaume Meyzenq as president and CEO

Amer Sports, Inc., which owns sports and outdoor brands, including Arc’teryx, Peak Performance and Wilson, has appointed Guillaume Meyzenq as the new president and chief executive for French outdoor and sports brand Salomon.

Meyzenq, who is currently chief product officer for Salomon, will take up his new role effective January 1, 2025, and report to group CEO James Zheng.

Zheng said: “We are confident that Guillaume is the right choice for Salomon’s future as he is well positioned to seamlessly continue to lead and execute the Salomon brand strategy and help the business achieve its growth goals.

“We are excited to see all that he will do to support Salomon’s purpose to help people unleash the best version of themselves through fulfilling outside sports experiences.”

In a statement, Amer Sports added that Guillaume is “a proven global executive within Salomon and Amer Sports,” having led global product categories, held regional commercial roles and has been a member of the Salomon leadership team for the past decade.

They also noted he successfully transformed and accelerated Salomon Footwear, which constitutes the bulk of both the Salomon brand business today and its growth plan for the future.

Salomon Covent Garden store. Credits: Aver/ The Yards, Covent Garden.

On his appointment, Meyzenq said on LinkedIn: “This new chapter marks the culmination of a rich and exciting professional journey with this brand, which I joined 28 years ago as an intern. Since that very first day, I have been driven by the same passion for innovation and excellence that defines Salomon.

“Over the years, and thanks to the opportunities I've had to hold various key positions, I have developed a broad and global expertise. From sales to product management, including business development, I've had the chance to contribute to the brand's success at different levels and on an international scale. This diverse and enriching experience has allowed me to gain a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Salomon.

“My ambition for Salomon is clear: to establish our brand as the symbol of modernity, responsibility, and success in this industry.”