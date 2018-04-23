Salvatore Ferragamo announces new executive chairman

The Board of Directors of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., parent company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, just made an important change. The group just appointed Ferruccio Ferragamo as executive chairman and James Ferragamo as vice chairman.

In this appointment made by the Annual General Meeting, the Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo has now been granted full powers and authority of the company. The Board of Directors for Salvatore Ferragamo were elected for a three-year period from 2018 to 2022. The board is composed of executive chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo, vice chairman James Ferragamo, and directors Leonardo Ferragamo, Giovanna Ferragamo, Diego Paterno Castello Di San Giuliano, AngelicaVisconti, Francesco Caretti, Rafaela Pedani, Peter K.C. Woo, Umberto Tombari, Chiara Ambrosetti, Marzio Alessandro Alberto San, and Lidia Fiori.

On the basis of the information available and the declarations received, the Board of Directors has verified that all directors possess the requirements of honor, according to an email from the company. During the same session, the board of Directors also appointed the members of the Internal Committees and the Lead Independent Director. Through this new announcement, the luxury apparel and leather goods company will now move forward with Ferruccio Ferragamo in his new role.