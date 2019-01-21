Scotch & Soda CEO steps down after five "intensive" years

Dirk-Jan Stoppelenburg voluntarily stepped down from his role as CEO for Scotch & Soda. After five years in the position, the former CEO indicated that the time has been "intensive" and that he wants to step back and be with his family in Sweden.

Stopplenburg helped to develop the Dutch fashion label into an international chain, growing its presence into over 70 countries. Under his leadership, the brand entered the Chinese market and debuted at New York Fashion Week, amongst other milestones.

As a result of the omnichannel strategy implemented under Stopplenburg, Scotch & Soda generates 70 percent of its turnover through self-owned channels. The brand continues to grow in its core markets, which include the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S.

Scotch & Soda isn't letting go of Stopplenburg entirely. He will transition into the role of Chairman of the board to help the brand continue its immense growth.

“I am very proud of the results we have delivered together in the past years. Scotch & Soda is a fashion brand that conquers the world step by step," the former CEO said in a statement. "We now reap the benefits of the implementation our omnichannel strategy."