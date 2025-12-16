Silhouette elevates Kristin Kunkel as head of key accounts, e-commerce, and training

Silhouette, the largest independent and family-owned manufacturer of handcrafted luxury eyewear, announced a key promotion on December 15, 2025, appointing Kristin Kunkel as the new head of key accounts, e-commerce, and training for the U.S. sales team. In her expanded role, Kunkel will be responsible for overseeing strategic development and execution across key accounts, while also leading the creation of comprehensive training programs. These training initiatives are designed to enhance the experience between Silhouette and optical professionals and retailer partners across the US.

Celeste Vos, vice president of sales at Silhouette, emphasised the importance of this promotion, stating that Kunkel's new leadership highlights the "vital" role of education and partnership in Silhouette's long-term strategy. Vos noted that the newly formed training department, now supported by dedicated trainers in all four regions, is pivotal in elevating the patient experience and empowering customers with the necessary knowledge and tools to accelerate their growth. Vos expressed confidence that Kunkel’s vision will further enhance the expertise and value the company provides.

Kunkel joined Silhouette in 2021 as the head of US key accounts and e-commerce, managing national eyewear partner multi-door accounts, department stores, and e-commerce sites. She was also instrumental in launching Silhouette's Click & Collect initiative in the United States. Prior to her time at Silhouette, Kunkel was a senior group manager at the luxury consignment platform, The RealReal, and spent over a decade at Oliver Peoples Eyewear, where she rose to the rank of senior sales director, contributing to the brand's growth in luxury markets. She currently serves on the marketing committee for the Optical Women's Association and is a member of the Vision Council.

The promotion comes as Silhouette, founded in 1964, continues its commitment to quality and innovation. Headquartered in Linz, Austria, the Silhouette Group is the global leader in premium rimless eyewear, famous for its 1999 revolutionary screwless, hingeless, and rimless Titan Minimal Art model. The company, which is a sustainable, full-service provider of frames and lenses Made in Austria, serves a global market of over 100 countries.