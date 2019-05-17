Skechers appoints Katherine Blair to its board of directors

Skechers USA, Inc. has named Katherine J. Blair to its board of directors as an independent member. The company said, this appointment brings the total number of directors to ten, including six independent members.

“After careful consideration and review, we are expanding our board of directors with the addition of Katherine Blair,” said Robert Greenberg, Skechers CEO and Chairman of the board in a statement, adding, “Katherine brings a welcome perspective on business, driven by her extensive experience in corporate law and governance.”

Blair, the company added, has practiced law for over 20 years and is a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP in Los Angeles. She specializes in corporate and transactional matters where she works directly with executive officers, general counsel and directors on corporate governance, SEC reporting and compliance, public and private securities offerings, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Blair currently serves as Chair of the executive committee of the business law section of the Los Angeles County Bar Association. She is also an officer of the corporations committee of the business law section of the California Lawyers Association. She also regularly speaks and presents her expertise on corporate governance, ethics and funding topics to audiences at business and legal conferences and events.

Picture:Facebook/Skechers