SportsShoes.com expands marketing and design team

SportsShoes.com, the online retailer that offers running and outdoor brands, has announced 10 new appointments within its brand marketing, social media and design teams to support its ongoing business growth and development strategy.

Established in 1982, the online retailer offers more than 17,000 products from 150 global running and outdoor brands, including Asics, Nike, Adidas, Hoka, New Balance, Haglöfs, Mammut, Rab and Patagonia.

Maryse Haynes joins SportsShoes.com as a marketing coordinator from Kendal-based sports and mountain apparel brand Inov-8, where she was a marketing executive, while Erika Carter and Katie Brown have both been recruited as senior marketing executives.

In addition, the online running and outdoor retailer has strengthened its social media team, naming Nigel Hockin as social media manager, he joins from digital marketing agency Nano Interactive. He is joined by social media executive Anna Dugdale.

While expanding the design team is senior designer Jacob Warr, who joins from e-commerce software company Visualsoft. He is joined by digital designer Eloise Foy, who previously worked at Great Rail Journeys and videographer and content creator Ellis Dagnall.

Hannah Greenwood and Thomas McDonald have also been hired as e-commerce assistant and marketing design intern, respectively.

Commenting on the new appointments, Dan Cartner, head of marketing at SportsShoes.com, said in a statement: “Our mission at SportsShoes.com is to ensure our customers have access to the best-in-class online retail experience. Our marketing, design and social media teams with their innovative, creative streak are essential to this as our continually expanding customer base progress their fitness journey.

“Helping us connect with our customers is having a team who can easily see things from their perspective, and with the impressive backgrounds and passion for athletics in our new hires, we are well placed to do that. I look forward to working with our expanded team members, drawing on their skills to further engage and support our customers.”

In June, the retailer, which has an annual turnover of 83.8 million pounds, revealed its first quarter turnover for the financial year started March 1, 2023, was up 20 percent year-on-year and it has acquired 140,000 new customers.