Stitch Fix appoints chief people and culture officer

American online styling service Stitch Fix has named Linda Aiello as new chief people and culture officer, where she will lead teams across the US and UK.

Aiello joins from Salesforce, where she was executive vice president of employee success business partners, a role that saw her take charge of the global employee-facing HR organization.

Prior to Salesforce, Aiello spent 15 years working in luxury retail, including periods at big-name players like LVMH and Jimmy Choo.

“My career has been defined by my time in fashion and retail, and then by my time in tech. Stitch Fix brings the best of both together,” Aiello siad in a statement. “I can’t wait to dig in with the team to take Stitch Fix, with its incredible people and culture, on this next growth horizon.”