Superdry announces non-executive director appointments

Superdry has announced the appointments of Georgina Harvey and Faisal Galaria to its board, with effect from July 29, 2019. The company said, Harvey will become Chairman of the remuneration committee from the same date.

Commenting on the new appointments, Peter Williams, Chairman of the board of Superdry, said in a statement: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of these two outstanding individuals, who will prove strong additions to the Superdry board. Georgina is a highly experienced non-executive director and remuneration committee chairman, while Faisal brings world-class digital expertise to the board, skills which I believe will be of huge benefit to the business.”

Harvey, the company added, is an experienced non-executive director, who is Senior Independent Director of and Chair of the remuneration committee of McColls Retail Group plc. She also sits on the boards of William Hill plc and Big Yellow plc, and currently chairs the remuneration committees of both companies. Prior to developing her portfolio career, Harvey spent seven years as managing director of regionals at Trinity Mirror, sitting on the executive committee.

Galaria, Superdry said, brings extensive digital expertise to the board. He recently stepped down as the chief strategy & investment officer of Gocompare Group, where he helped lead the listing on London Stock Exchange in November 2016 and oversaw several successful acquisitions. He has held senior roles at a number of leading global digital businesses including Spotify, Kayak.com and Skype, and immediately prior to joining Gocompare, built the European digital and media practices of the advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal.