Superdry elevates Shaun Packe to Chief Operating Officer

High street retailer Superdry has promoted Shaun Packe, the company’s current global sourcing and sustainability director, as its new chief operating officer, according to exclusive news from Drapers.

Packe joined Superdry’s leadership team in 2019 as global sourcing and sustainability director, taking charge of sourcing, production, quality, and spearheading the retailer's corporate social responsibility (CSR) roadmap.

Mr Packe has over 25 years experience working in senior roles in the retail apparel sector, including six years with George at Asda. He joined Superdry in 2011, playing a pivotal role in supporting the business to become a global multi-channel brand. Drapers said Mr Packe was instrumental in driving Superdry's ambition to become "the most sustainable listed global fashion brand on the planet by 2030.”

Packe's appointment follows the departure of Silvana Bonello, the former chief operating officer, as the company sought fresh funding as part of its turnaround strategy. Bonello had been with Superdry since March 2021, overseeing strategic planning, deployment, and execution across all retail channels.

Superdry CEO, Julian Dunkerton, highlighted their twelve-year working relationship, stating: "He has a proven track record as a leader, his new title recognises his increased responsibility and the instrumental part that he plays in our business. I’m delighted that I’m going to be working even more closely with him in the future."