Talkshow host Elle DeGeneres to enter beauty market with skincare line

America’s ‘controversially kind’ talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is launching a range of skincare. DeGeneres is the latest in a long line of celebrities entering the lucrative beauty space. The news of her line, called Kind Science, follows the recent launch of actress Jennifer Aniston’s vegan haircare range LolaVie in September.

Kind Science is based on the premise of being kind to the planet, animals, wallet and to the skin. While DeGeneres like most celebrities lacks the authentic credentials for creating formulations, as would a chemist, or designing a brand, she has the fan base and financial backing to launch a business with a near guaranteed customer.

Available from 26 October, the company defines its product as ‘ Age-Positive Skincare That Works’, with the tagline embrace your age, not your wrinkles.

Whether or not the world needs another celebrity skincare line remains to be seen.