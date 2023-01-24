THG names new CFO and COO

British retail group THG has appointed Damian Sanders as its new chief financial officer, with immediate effect.

Sanders, who has been a member of the board as an independent non-executive director for the past two years, takes over as chief financial officer from John Gallemore, who has been appointed chief operating officer.

The appointment means that Gallemore, who has been covering both the finance and operations functions until now, will be able to focus solely on the role of chief operating officer “and build on the excellent progress he has overseen in THG’s global fulfilment footprint”. Gallemore will also continue as an executive board director.

Before joining THG, Sanders was a senior audit partner at Deloitte for 20 years and a member of Deloitte’s North West leadership team. He has vast experience in the retail and technology sectors, working with entrepreneurs and high-growth companies.

Matthew Moulding, chief executive officer at THG, said in a statement: “Damian has played a key role since joining the group and board, chairing to great effect numerous important projects over the past two years, not least the recently delivered divisional reorganisation. Damian’s experience and energy will prove invaluable as we look to deliver the key initiatives planned across the Group for 2023 and beyond.

“I’m also delighted to appoint John as COO, which follows a smooth and expansive roll-out of the Group’s global distribution network, alongside his excellent work in leading Ingenuity through its formative years. John’s knowledge of the business is second-to-none, and the appointment of Damian will allow John to work closely with me on further evolving the commercial and operating models of each of our divisions.”

As a result of Sanders’ appointment as CFO, Dean Moore will take on the audit committee chair and senior independent director roles on an interim basis.