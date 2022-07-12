True Religion names new CFO and COO

US denim and sportswear brand True Religion has appointed Sandip Grewal to the newly created, joint role of chief financial and chief operating officer, effective July 5.

Grewal joins from houseware supplier Bradshaw International, where he has served as CFO since 2017, during which time the company completed two acquisitions and grew its revenue by more than 50 percent.

Prior to joining Bradshaw International, Grewal served as CFO of oral care company Dr. Fresh LLC.

Commenting on the appointment in a release, he said: “I am excited to join True Religion as it continues its remarkable transformation. It’s a brand that, after 20 years, has such a bright future ahead. I look forward to working with Michael and the rest of the team to help unlock even greater growth and value creation.”

True Religion CEO Michael Buckley said: “Sandip’s impressive credentials and innovative thinking made him the perfect executive to take on this important new role.

“He brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in both private and public companies, including private equity portfolio companies, where he has driven growth, built best in class financial teams, increased operating efficiencies, and completed multiple acquisitions.”