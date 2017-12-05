Under Armour appoints new CFO and senior vice president of digital product

Under Armour announced a couple key changes to its staff recently. The sportswear brand has appointed a new senior vice president of digital product as well as chief financial officer.

Michael La Guardia wil be taking over as senior Vice President of digital product. He will report to Paul Fipps, chief technology officer. As of the new year, the company's restructuring plan will implement that all digital product, digital engineering and digital media will report directly to Fipps. With his new role, La Guardia will be responsible for implementing and executing a strategy to create successful products for Under Armour.

David Bergman was also named chief financial officer for the company. He had been acting as CFO since February of this year, but took over the role official on December 4. He will report to Kevin Plank and will be responsible for all accounting and financing within the company.