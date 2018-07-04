Under Armour appoints new executives for Asia Pacific, Latin America and EMEA

US apparel company Under Armour Inc has announced three executive management appointments. Jason Archer is the company’s new managing director for Asia Pacific, while Manuel Ovalle has been appointed managing director for Latin America. Finally, Massimo Baratto was offered the same role for Europe, Middle East & Africa.

"Today's actions support our commitment to becoming a more operationally excellent company capable of supporting the global potential of the Under Armour brand", said Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s president and chief operating officer, in a statement. All three executives will report directly to him.

Archer, who has been working at Under Armour for six years, previously held the position of vice president and managing director for Latin America. In his new role, he will oversee operations in Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea. Prior to working at under Armour, he served 11 years at Adidas and 6 years at PwC.

Ovalle joined Under Armour in 2013 from Adidas, where he worked for 20 years. He was responsible for growing the company’s market share in Latin America. Ovalle will be based in Panama for his new role at Under Armour.

Baratto joined the Under Armour in May, after working 17 years as CEO at Oberalp Group, the Munich-based textile company which owns the brands Salewa, Dynafit, Pomoca and Wild Country. He will be based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

In addition to appointing Archer, Ovalle and Baratto, Under Armour has announced that its Hong Kong office is going to be expanded to serve as the company’s Asia Pacific headquarters. No further details were given about the expansion.

Founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football player Kevin Plank, Under Armour focuses on performance apparel-gear. Its products are sold by standalone stores and retailers in 52 countries.