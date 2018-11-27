Victoria Beckham relaunches YouTube channel with makeup and fashion tips

Spice girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her label with the launch of a YouTube channel where she will be sharing styling and beauty tips.

“I’m really really excited to be able to reach out to my customer, get to know him and her better”, she said in a video titled “Victoria Beckham’s Exclusive YouTube announcement”, published on November 24 on the channel that bears her name. It is currently followed by 23,000 users.

This is not the first time Beckham ventures into publishing makeup tutorials, though. Her channel already features six of such videos, published over a year ago. The designer launched a successful collaborative collection with Estée Lauder in 2016 and announced plans to develop a skincare line during a live chat on Facebook earlier this year.

Her fashion label has also been moving forward at a fast pace, after receiving 30 million pounds in an investment round led by NEO Investment Partners in 2017. A series of strategic appointments ensued, including a new CEO, Paolo Riva, who joined the company from Diane von Furstenberg in June. Earlier this month Victoria Beckham also penned a license agreement with Marchon Eyewear, allowing the American business to manufacture and distribute glasses carrying her brand worldwide.

Image: Victoria Beckham Facebook