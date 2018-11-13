Zooey Deschanel and Natalie Dormer named as new Crocs brand ambassadors

US footwear brand Crocs has announced that US actress, singer-songwriter and director Zooey Deschanel, and British actress Natalie Dormer will be the newest celebrity faces to join the brand’s ‘Come as You Are’ marketing campaign in 2019. The campaign - started back in 2017 - is a celebration of all things that make us unique, a message that the US brand looks to advocate.

Commenting on the partnership in a statement, mother of two Deschanel said: “I love that we are all unique. When Crocs asked me to be a part of their ‘Come As You Are’ campaign, I was excited to have the opportunity to join a fun and colorful brand, but more importantly, have the opportunity to inspire others to embrace their individuality.”

Dormer added: “I’ve said it before, but I truly believe if you don’t scare yourself a little bit, you’ll never grow. Whether it’s the roles I’ve played or marathons I’ve run, I challenge myself to get out of my comfort zone. That’s why the ‘Come As You Are’ message that Crocs is sharing is so important to me.” This news comes just weeks after multi-platinum-recording artist and self-confessed Croc enthusiast Post Malone launched his first collaboration with the US footwear brand, which sold out in hours.

“Since launching ‘Come As You Are’ in 2017, Crocs has seen renewed brand interest from consumers around the globe,” said Terence Reilly, Crocs’ Chief Marketing Officer. “We are proud of what this campaign has achieved, but are eager to see how a talented, unique and self-expressive cast can redefine what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes.”

Chinese actress, dancer and model Gina Jin, South Korean actress and gugudan girl-band member Kim Se-Jeong, and Japanese actress and model Suzu Hirose will also be joining the campaign, and will be featured in digital, social, print and in-store marketing materials.