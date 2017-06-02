Abhinav Zutshi new COO of Splash

Abhinav Zutshi is the new COO for Splash India. He will drive the growth and expansion of brand operations across the country. He is expected to launch initiatives to deliver superior brand and customer experiences across all consumer touch points.

Zutshi is known for his strategic skills, deep understanding of customer psyche, business acumen, creative ingenuity, commercial understanding and vast experience of leading lifestyle brands.

He has over 15 years of experience in retail, distribution, buying, merchandising and brand management. Zutshi has held various leadership positions and has worked extensively with several retail brands like Forever 21, Jack & Jones, Ed Hardy, Adolfo Dominguez, among others. Splash Fashions is the Middle East’s largest fast fashion retailer.

Earlier, basic and essentials accounted for almost 70 per cent of the merchandise in Splash stores. Now fashion occupies half the merchandise. In other markets, fashion accounts for over 70 per cent and, with a positive response from the Indian market, Splash wants to take fashion to that level here as well.

The brand has 11 stores in the south. But it has seen better growth in the western and northern markets of late. Cities like Mumbai, Pune and Delhi have done better than southern cities. These two regions have seven to eight stores now and going ahead Splash will ensure that these regions have a deeper presence with more stores.