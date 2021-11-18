Podcast: Christopher Raeburn, Design Driven by Reimagination

Each month Sass Brown, an expert in ethical fashion, sustainability and craftsmanship, shares a fashion brand that approaches business differently and innovatively or operates outside of the main fashion systems and capitals. Sass is the former Dean of Art and Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology and the founding Dean at Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation. In this episode, part of our monthly brand feature series, we learn about Christopher Raeburn, a design-focused, London-based fashion brand that focuses on remaking, reducing and recycling materials.