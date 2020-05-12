Podcast
Podcast: Dana Thomas shares inspiration behind her book Fashionopolis
Fashion podcast A Different Tweed hosts Fashionopolis author Dana Thomas to discuss her book titled The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes. In this edition, Thomas shares negative findings about fashion's manufacture and consumption. She also reveals the inspiration and motivation behind writing her most recent best selling book.
Source: A Different Tweed: Fashion Conversations with Bronwyn Cosgraves, Listen Notes
Image: Breakingpic / Pexels