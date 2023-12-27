Podcast: Factory made and fabulous? Fashion's re-shoring opportunity

What is already possible locally? What workshops and production facilities are there, which craftspeople are available, and what capacity is there for research and development? People often talk about what is wrong in the fashion industry, but not as often about what is good and beautiful. For example, you can find more locally than you think. In this episode of her podcast Wardrobe Crisis, Clare Press zooms in on the possibilities for re-shoring manufacturing.

Source: Wardrobe crisis with Clare Press